By Vugar Khalilov

The next round of political consultation took place between Azerbaijan and Belgium on April 4, in Brussels, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The delegations, led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Belgian Director-General for Bilateral Affairs Jeroen Koreman, discussed the current state of relations between the two nations and the regional situation, the report added.

The sides underlined that there are a lot of opportunities for bilateral collaboration in all areas and expressed the mutual desire for its further development.

Highlighting the good political ties between Belgium and Azerbaijan, Koreman said there are interactions at the level of governments and parliaments, and the countries are willing to maintain the beneficial discussion.

It was reminded that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

Khalafov informed the opposite side of the region's new political status following the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan’s demining efforts in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as restoration and reconstruction activities carried out there.

He also detailed Azerbaijan's efforts to restore regional post-conflict stability and security.

Following that, the parties discussed regional and international security problems and decided to continue their political consultations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels on 6 April 2022 to continue discussions, among others on issues raised during the leaders’ meeting on 14 December 2021. Armenia and Azerbaijan will also address issues related to prospects for a peace agreement between them.

