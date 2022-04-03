By Trend

A total of 31 people were injured as a result of the explosion in a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports.

Names of the victims of the explosion in the Sabail district of Baku:

Fatullazade Ayhan (born in 2001),

Guliyev Aslan

Jafarov Rauf

Asadzade Rufana

Maharramov Ramil (born in 1987),

Aliyeva Sultana (born in 1987),

Abdulrahmanli Tural (born in 1990),

Gurbanov Kamran (born in 1996),

Bagirova Farida (born in 1989),

Eynullaeva Fargana (born in 1999)

Abdullaev Gulbala

Alakparova Laman (born in 2001)

Mahmudlu Samira (born in 1989)

Huseynova Fidan

Maya Akhundova (born in 1979) died in an explosion.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, one person died and 31 were injured.

Some 6 victims are in critical condition, the condition of 12 people is assessed as moderately severe, 6 - as stable, Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territories (TABIB) noted.

During the explosion at a nightclub in Baku two foreign citizens were injured.