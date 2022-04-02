By Trend

The memorandum signed with the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan (UzA) is a great opportunity to convey the news and realities of Azerbaijan to a new readership, First Deputy General Director, Head of the International Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Trend and UzA agencies, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijani media are at a new stage of development and Trend News Agency is one of the agencies with high authority," he said.

The Azerbaijani media carry out work to bring a fair voice of the country to the world, informing the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan, Hafizoglu noted.

"Cooperation between Trend and UzA will contribute to the development of independent media and professional journalism in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. There will be an opportunity to develop relations between the two countries in the media sphere with the signing of this memorandum," he added.

