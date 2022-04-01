By Trend

Azerbaijan fully complies with the provisions of the tripartite statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan does not violate anything,” the president said. “The main thing is for the Armenian armed forces to be fully withdrawn from the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with the provisions of the tripartite statement.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz