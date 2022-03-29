By Trend

The Units of the Azerbaijani Army continue planned disposal of the out-of-date ammunition that is no longer being used in compliance with all security measures, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The process of disposal of ammunition will be carried out from March 28 through April 2 at the Seyfeli training ground in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, the report notes.

"The public will be regularly informed about the ongoing explosive work. Once again we urge the population not to panic and declare that there is no reason for concern," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

