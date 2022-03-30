By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani-EU relations have reached a new high since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020. Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable international partner and a guarantor of European energy security over the years. At the same time, in light of recent global events, the EU sees Azerbaijan as one of the key states in diversifying energy supplies.

Azerbaijan’s growing int'l authority

President of the Institute for Perspective Analysis and Security in Europe Emmanuel Dupuy told Day.az that Europe has accepted new realities in the region.

Noting that, following the end of the Karabakh conflict, normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a relevant agenda item, he emphasized that Europe should contribute to this issue and play a more active role than it currently does.

"Although certain circles in Europe, primarily in France, wanted to put pressure on Azerbaijan, forcing it to abandon its principled position and make concessions to Armenia on the Karabakh status issue. Azerbaijan remained steadfast, demonstrating its adherence to international law. That is why Europe accepts today's reality as it is," he said.

As the continent lacks energy supplies, Europe requires a stable Azerbaijan with a developing economy, according to the analyst.

"Europe's current stance on Azerbaijan is one indicator of the country's growing international authority," he said.

Dupuy also recalled EU Council President Charles Michel's visit to Azerbaijan, noting that discussions on the prospects of bilateral relations were held.

“Then Charles Michel once again expressed the EU support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the bilateral relations are developing at a progressive pace in various directions,” he said.

Furthermore, noting that the EU is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, the expert stated that one of the most important aspects of the trade is the supply of oil and gas to Europe. In this regard, he added that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and TANAP gas pipelines, play an important role in ensuring Europe's uninterrupted supply of energy resources.

"The opening of the Zangazur corridor, which will enable to deliver goods from Azerbaijan to Europe in less time and at lower costs, is on the agenda," he said.

Gas deliveries

Former U.S.ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Day.az that against the background of the events in Ukraine, the EU is trying to completely reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas.

“In this sense, Azerbaijan is a natural potential supplier of energy resources. On this issue, EU leaders want to cooperate more closely with President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

He noted that the key objective for Azerbaijan is to increase natural gas production.

“The possibility of attracting natural gas produced in Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan’s own pipeline systems is being considered. Further gas will be possible to export to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor,” he said.

Bryza added that over time, Azerbaijan will be able to deliver more gas volumes to Europe.

To recall, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020. In 2021, 8.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas was exported to Europe, and in 2022 it is expected to supply 9.1 billion cubic meters to the European markets. In addition, some 11 billion cubic meters of natural gas is expected to be supplied to Europe in 2023.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz