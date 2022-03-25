The statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry is another attempt to mislead the international community by this country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

"The statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on March 24, which reflects the accusations against Azerbaijan in connection with the alleged escalation of the situation in the region, is another attempt to mislead the international community by this country," the ministry said.

Will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz