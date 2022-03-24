By Trend

Iran has been held Friendship Ascent to Tochal Peak in Iran by female mountaineers of ECO member states, on the occasion of Novruz, Trend reports.

Female mountaineers from ECO countries, led by Rashin Jahanbazi from the Islamic Republic of Iran, climbed Tochal peak in Tehran, Iran in the first days of the upcoming Nowruz (21-23 March 2022) with the aim of promoting friendship among ECO member countries.

According to the public relations of Tochal Telecabin (cable car), this historic ascent has been jointly organized by ECO Cultural Institute, Parsian Tourism Holding, Azadi International Tourism Organization (AITO), and Tochal Telecabin on March 22 with a friendship slogan.

According to the same report, on the third day of Nowruz (March 23), a ceremony in honor of the "Friendship Ascent” team held, attending by Iranian officials, foreign diplomats including the ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan to Tehran, Ali Alizadeh , as well as local and foreign journalists.

During the event, the memorial monument of " Friendship Ascent" unveiled at an altitude of 3600 meters on the roof of Tehran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz