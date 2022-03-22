By Trend

The coverage speed of broadband internet access in Azerbaijan is planned to be increased to 25 Mbps by 2024, Rovshan Rustamov, deputy minister of digital development and transport of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the remark at a meeting of the International Telecommunication Union’s Council in Geneva.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport continues to invest in the country's broadband infrastructure and implement national projects using GPON and LTE technologies.

"Our goal is to increase the number of fixed broadband internet subscribers using FTTH (Fiber to the Home) networks," Rustamov said.

The deputy minister stressed that almost 85 percent of Azerbaijan’s population uses internet.

"The entire territory of Azerbaijan is covered by a mobile network, and broadband internet access is also widespread. The number of active broadband internet users is 73 per 100 people," he said.

Besides, Rustamov noted that communication is a necessary condition for digital transformation, and now it’s one of the strategic goals in many countries, including Azerbaijan.

"In this regard, our country attaches great importance to the role of the International Telecommunication Union. This organization is an important platform where governments and other stakeholders come together to cooperate, share best practices and solve emerging problems," added the official.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz