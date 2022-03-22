By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC has built an isolated power supply line from the Tartar substation to the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district for the first time, Vagif Aydinoglu, spokesperson for the OJSC, said, Trend reports.

Aydinoglu spoke about the advantages of the isolated line.

"On traditional power lines, the protection zone is 30-40 meters. On the isolated line built by us, it makes up three-six meters. This also creates the basis for the return of thousands of hectares of land to agricultural circulation,” he explained. “Moreover, in isolated networks, the probability of emergency shutdowns and fires is very low.”

“As for the losses of electricity, on the traditional power lines they amount to 10-12 percent, while on isolated lines they don’t exceed three-four percent. Considering this economic profitability, the head of state instructed the management of Azerishig to switch to similar 35-kilovolt isolated lines in Baku, and Azerishig is working on this," he added.

Earlier, Azerishig OJSC presented a 35-kilovolt insulated cable line, which is protected from external influences and operates at low cost, in Sugovushan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz