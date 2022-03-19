By Trend

An event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN ended in Shusha, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote about this on his Twitter page on Friday, Trend reports.

"With this nice family photo in front of Ganja Gate of Shusha castle we finalized conference on the 30th anniversary of UN-Azerbaijan partnership taking place in Shusha", said Hajiyev.

