By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan evacuated over 9,500 citizens from Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities there, State Migration Service Head Vusal Huseynov has said.

According to Huseynov, there are citizens of Ukraine among the evacuees.

"Within 15 days, 2,800 Azerbaijani citizens of Ukraine were evacuated to Azerbaijan," he added.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens are still being evacuated via charter flights and buses across neighboring countries' territories.

Azerbaijani citizens who have left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to return home.

It was noted that in connection with special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by phone: (+38057) 7000531 and by email: [email protected]

Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky earlier thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and all the Azerbaijani people for providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid at "such a critical and difficult time for Ukraine".

"Azerbaijan provides the necessary needs - medicines, medical equipment, food. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have demonstrated for many years. We are not just strategic partners, we are friends," Kanevsky said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz