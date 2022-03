By Trend

AZAL flight on the route Baku - Istanbul (J2-077/J2-078), scheduled for today, March 12, was canceled due to adverse weather conditions in Turkey, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

Passengers of the canceled flight will depart for Istanbul on tomorrow's (March 13) morning flight (J2-075/J2-076). Airbus 340 wide-body long-haul aircraft will be used for the flight.

