By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Amnesty Act declared on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day, has been applied to 735 women.

Malik Alakbarov, the head of the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry's Penal Execution Service, made the remarks during a news conference in Baku.

He also noted, according to the draft document, the amnesty included 45 juveniles.

Alakbarov added that the amnesty act had been applied to 83 foreigners.

According to him, the draft resolution grants amnesty to 491 people over 60 years old.

It should be mentioned that on November 5, the Azerbaijani parliament passed a law announcing a Victory Day amnesty. The decision took effect on the date it was adopted. The amnesty measure is projected to benefit 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures, and preliminary inquiry committees were directed to complete the amnesty procedure within four months of the document's entry into effect.

Close relatives of those who participated in the 44-day war and other military actions to safeguard Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as those who received orders and medals, would be freed under the legislation.

Furthermore, close relatives of people with disabilities or murdered as a result of military provocations, as well as individuals who have committed crimes that do not constitute a significant public threat, will be exempt from criminal prosecution.

At the same time, negligent offenders, those who committed a less serious or first-time grave crime for which the unserved part of the sentence is less than six months, and those who are serving a sentence in a precinct-type penitentiary institution less than one year before the end of their sentence will be released from the unserved part of their sentence.

The statute is intended to apply to persons who have been punished, condemned to public or correctional work, restricted from military duty, or held in a disciplinary military facility.

The amnesty will remove convictions from individuals who do not pose a major public threat or who have committed less serious crimes.

---

