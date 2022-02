President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Coordination Centre of the Russian Federation Government, Azertag reported on February 22.

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

Then they posed for photos.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin then had a meeting.

will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz