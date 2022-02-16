By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Expo-2020 international exhibition held in Dubai, as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit to the pavilion, the president listened to Azerbaijani songs performed by People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova.

Afterward, Erdogan got acquainted with the preparatory work done in the pavilion.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Dubai Expo 2020 with a national pavilion under the "Seeds for the Future" theme.

The Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, features videos highlighting the country's history, cultural legacy and geography. The concept of the pavilion reflects human capital, which is the subject and object, the initiator and the main driving force of change.

Agrarian opportunities of Azerbaijan's liberated territories were presented at the Dubai Expo Center. The participants were informed about the investment opportunities in agriculture in Azerbaijan and the leading directions and potential projects for investment in agriculture in the liberated territories. The information was presented about the "smart village" project implemented in Karabakh and the work done in this field, as well as directions of development of agriculture in Azerbaijan and the system of electronic agriculture applied in the country.

As part of the exhibition, concerts and various cultural programs are regularly held on the stage of the pavilion, and visitors get the opportunity to see the history and modern life of Azerbaijan.

