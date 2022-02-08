By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani police have seized Armenian-left munitions in liberated Jabrayil region, local media has reported .

As a result of the raid, the Jabrayil district police department identified 160 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in a destroyed house in the Jabrayil region, which were left by the Armenian military during the 44-day war in 2020, the report added.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the liberated lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz