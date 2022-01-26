By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be occasionally rainy in Baku on January 27. There may be sleet in the evening in some places. Northwest wind will intensify.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night and 4-6 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, 4-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and 2 °C and +6 °C in the daytime.

---

