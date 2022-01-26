By Trend

A bill aimed at further strengthening the material and technical base of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is being prepared, Trend reports.

In this regard, a change to the law "On the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" was discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee for defense, security and counter-corruption.

Article 9.6 of the law is being proposed in a new version. According to the change, the procedure and norms for providing the Azerbaijani army and other armed formations with material and technical means in peacetime and wartime (armed conflict) for each of them are determined by the corresponding structure of executive power.

The bill was developed on the basis of the experience as a result of combat operations to protect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

The high level of preparation of the bill "On the Status of Servicemen", the positive response from the corresponding state agencies were stressed at the meeting.

