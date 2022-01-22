By Trend

The highest growth rates of tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector were recorded in catering – 84.1 percent, retail trade – 53.7 percent, industrial sector – 29.3 percent, and the service business – 19.7 percent in 2021, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Jabbarov tweeted that revenues from VAT in the non-oil industry increased by 17 percent, from excises – by 25 percent, and from income tax – by 16.3 percent in 2021.

---

