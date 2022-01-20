By Trend

The Organization of Turkic States made a post on its Twitter page in connection with the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"January 20, 1990 is not only a ‘Day of Mourning’ for Azerbaijan but also a’Day of Honor’ that fostered country towards independence. On this day, which went down in history as ‘Black January',we respectfully commemorate victims and martyrs and share pain of brotherly people of Azerbaijan", the publication says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz