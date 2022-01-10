By Sabina Mammadli

The first training exercises of the 2022 training year were held in the Land Forces Operations Commando military unit, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

Under the training plan, the area, where the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy was supposed to commit provocation, was determined on the basis of intelligence data. The military personnel left the places of their permanent deployment and moved in the direction of the operational area to suppress possible provocations.

The commandos surrounded and neutralized the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy and took measures within the norms and principles of international humanitarian law regarding persons detained during the fulfillment of tasks.

The tasks aimed at improving the tactical skills of the personnel as well as further improving the combat capability of commando units in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain have been successfully fulfilled.

On December 24, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

