By Vugar Khalilov

The Defence Ministry has said that two servicemen were injured in a car accident, Trend reported on January 5.

"The ministry... reported that military servicemen, namely, Sergeant Jeyhun Abdullayev and soldier Suleyman Hasanzade were slightly injured as a result of the loss of control of the military car at 1740 (GMT+4) on January 5. Both of them are safe," the report added.

It also denied rumors alleging that a group of Azerbaijani servicemen was injured in an avalanche.

The ministry dismissed the information spread by some social media users as "false".

“We urge the media outlets not to spread the unconfirmed information," the ministry said.

