By Trend

From January 1, the salaries of servicemen of the State Security Service have increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

To the monthly official salaries of active military servicemen of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (with the exception of military personnel of active active military service), a supplement is established in the amount of 20 percent of this salary.

The monthly official (tariff) salaries of civil workers of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who are not state employees, increase by an average of 20 percent.

This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.

