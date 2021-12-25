By Trend

Azerbaijan is the leader of the South Caucasus, reliable partner and influential state, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov said on Dec. 24 at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New world outlook from South Caucasus", Trend reports.

According to Budagov, the course of foreign and domestic policy pursued by the country meets the national interests and contemporary challenges.

"Naturally, the successful continuation of a progressive policy based on the ideas of national leader Heydar Aliyev by President Ilham Aliyev contributes to Azerbaijan's achievement of new heights. It’s no doubt that the brightest page of both the period of independence and the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan is the liberation of its territories [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] and restoration of the country's territorial integrity," he noted.

