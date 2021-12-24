By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the creation of commando teams will significantly increase Azerbaijan's military strength, Azertag reported on December 24.

He made the remarks while opening a new military unit in liberated Hadrut on December 24.

"Our children will serve in these units, who are well-trained, who have shown high willpower and are ready to sacrifice themselves for the homeland. This will greatly increase our military strength," he said.

The president stated that the creation of commando teams is new to Azerbaijan.

"This military unit in Hadrut has representatives of the new military unit and commando teams. The creation of a special forces unit is new to us," he said.

Aliyev stressed that the commando teams will be able to perform any military duty.

He also noted that there would be many such teams, and the Azerbaijani army would continue to maintain its professionalism and high combat spirit.

Stressing that today there is no Armenian army, the president underlined that if Armenia tries to be a source of danger to Azerbaijan again "their end will be the same as in the Second Karabakh War".

"We will never allow a threat to our people, state, and territorial integrity. Even if it is outside the country, if we see this threat, no one will be able to stop us. How many times have they tried to stop us, how many times have they threatened, pressured, threatened us in 44 days. No one has been able to stop us," he said.

