President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on December 20 a decree on amendments to his decree "On the provision of scholarships to doctoral students, students of higher, secondary specialized and vocational education institutions, as well as those students claiming for master’s degree at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences" No. 961 dated February 14, 2019.

According to the amendments, the scholarships awarded to doctoral students claiming for the degree of doctor of sciences have been increased from 300 manat ($176.4) to 360 manat ($211.7) and those claiming for Ph.D. degree - from 180 manat ($105.8) to 216 manat ($127).

Besides, the amendments envision an increase of scholarships awarded to students receiving personal scholarships in universities and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences from 170 manat ($100) to 204 manat ($120), students with academic indicators of 91-100 points - from 145 manat ($85.3) to 174 manat ($102.3), 71-100 points - from 120 manat ($70.6) to 144 manat ($84.7), 51-100 points - from 80 manat ($47) to 96 manat ($56.4).

Scholarships for bachelor students with academic indicators of 91-100 points have been increased from 130 manat ($76.4) to 156 manat ($91.7), for those with 71-100 points - from 110 manat ($64.7) to 132 manat ($77.6), for those with 51-100 points - from 75 manat ($44.1) to 90 manat ($52.9).

Meanwhile, scholarships awarded to students of secondary specialized educational institutions with academic indicators of 91-100 points have been increased also from 75 manat to 90 manat, with 71-100 points - from 60 manat ($35.3) to 72 manat ($42.3), and those with 51-100 points - from 50 manat ($29.4) to 60 manat.

In accordance with the amendments, scholarships awarded to students of vocational education institutions with an academic score of "5" were increased from 75 manat to 90 manat, with academic indicators "4" and "5" - from 60 manat to 72 manat, and with academic indicators "3" - "5" - from 50 manat to 60 manat.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

The decree on amendments will come into force on January 1, 2022.

