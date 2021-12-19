By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports referring to the Turkish foreign minister’s message on Twitter.

"We discussed the events in the Caucasus with my brother, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Islamabad, where I participated in the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," Cavusoglu tweeted.

"We will continue to act together at every stage of the normalization of the situation in our region," Cavusoglu tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz