The Karabakh region and East Zangazur will play an important role in the future development of Azerbaijan's mining industry and metallurgy.

AzerGold CJSC Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov made the remarks at event entitled "Current problems, reforms and development prospects of the mining industry" held in Baku.

He stated that these territories have potential reserves of non-ferrous metals.

Ibrahimov added that the important tasks were set for the company which is one of the leading Azerbaijani mining companies as a result of the effective steps taken to develop the mining industry.

"Apart from creating new production facilities, the AzerGold company is working with the corresponding state structures to use Azerbaijan's rich mineral resources for sustainable economic development," he said.

The chairman noted that the work which has been carried out by the company since 2018, together with the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, to renew the database on the deposits of non-ferrous metal ores in Azerbaijan, testifies to this.

He emphasized that the purpose of this work is to correctly interpret and consider the geological data on deposits of non-ferrous metals in Azerbaijan, to digitize them in accordance with the international standards and to systematize the archival information.

Moreover, Ibrahimov said that the company, jointly with Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, had digitalized data on the deposits of non-ferrous metal ores in Azerbaijan, collected during geological explorations in Soviet times, since 2018.

He added that a database had been created for each deposit in accordance with international standards.

"Digitization of the geological data will increase the attractiveness of non-ferrous metallurgy in Azerbaijan for foreign investors," he said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan set up the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions upon President Ilham Aliyev’s decree. The relevant decree “On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions” was signed on July 7.

Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the 14 economic regions ratified under the decree. The Karabakh economic region covers Khankandi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar regions. The Eastern Zangazur economic region includes the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions.

The AzerGold CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016, under the presidential decree.

