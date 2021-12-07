By Trend

It is important for Armenia to fulfill the requirements of the documents signed after the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, First Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party Numan Kurtulmus said on Dec. 7 at a joint press conference with Deputy Chairman, Head of the Central Office of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports.

The chairman of the Turkish ruling party said that Armenia must act in the interests of the Armenian people, rather than at the behest of the Armenian lobby.

Kurtulmus stressed the importance of fulfilling the requirements of the documents signed after the 44-day second Karabakh War.

“We want the requirements of the documents signed after the war to be fulfilled,” the first deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling added. “For this purpose, Armenia must act in the interests of the Armenian people, rather than at the behest of the Armenian lobby. Armenia must contribute to peace in the South Caucasus.”

“The reason is that the Armenian lobby in France and the US lives in a reality which differs from that in Armenia,” Kurtulmus said.



