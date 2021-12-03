By Ayya Lmahamad

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has identified a list of media outlets that are influential news sources in the organization's member countries.

Azerbaijan's first English-language newspaper Azernews was selected as a source of information about Azerbaijan in the list.

The list also includes The Kabul Times, Tolo News, Tehran Times, The Astana Times, Kabar, The Express Tribune, Dawn, Khovar, Anadolu Agency, Turkmenistan.ru and Uzdaily media sources.

The list of media outlets identified by ECO is posted on the organization's official website. Users accessing the site can access the media sites on the specified list.

It should be noted that Azernews, which has been operating since 1997, has a large English-speaking readership. Azernews is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Azernews was also invited and joined the Paris-based international movement Impact Journalism Day, founded by Sparknews. The movement, which brings together 60 representatives of international media, includes such influential newspapers as USA Today (USA), Huffington Post (USA), The Sunday Times (UK) and Le Monde (France).

The print version of Azernews is published abroad - in the U.S., UK, Russia, China and other countries. The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was established in 1964 to strengthen economic, technical and cultural cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. In 1992, seven more countries joined the organization, making the total 10: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

---

