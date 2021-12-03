By Trend

The negotiations held by Azerbaijan with Armenia for 30 years have not led to the desired result, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov added that the representatives of different nationalities have been living in peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan for hundreds of years.

“The tolerance and intercultural dialogue have been promoted in the country for many years,” the deputy foreign minister added. “Azerbaijan is constantly voicing the ideas of peace. This is the only way to suppress conflicts, peace is important for the development of all cultures.”

Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021.

The event, which is jointly organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ISESCO, ADA University, and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies, and the diplomatic corps.

