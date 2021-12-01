By Trend

The ‘November 8’ station of the Baku metro has been provided with a backup power supply for the first time, the head of the press service of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

"Diesel generators are installed at the electrical substation near the ‘November 8’ metro station. In case of power outages at the station, they start working automatically," he explained.

The head of the press service noted that the electricity generated by the generators will be used for backup lighting of platforms, operation of fans, control of the groundwater level and the operation of other systems.

According to Mammadov, it is planned to install diesel generators, which will provide backup power supply to 13 stations of the "purple" line of the Baku metro.

