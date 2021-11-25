By Trend

The Azerbaijani delegation took part in the Expo 2020 Dubai international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s stand was demonstrated at the exhibition. Several events dedicated to the National Day of Azerbaijan were held within Expo 2020 Dubai.

Azerbaijani MP, head of the department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov, who was included in the Azerbaijani delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai, took part in Trend project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan’s stand at the exhibition aroused great interest among foreign guests.

Footage:

---

