Azerbaijan and Korea have discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in new areas, the Foreign Ministry reported on November 22.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Korea Chong Soo Park on November 22.

The officials discussed many issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the development of cooperation in energy, infrastructure, transport, information technology, alternative energy, investment, construction, and education.

Noting that Korea is considered a priority country by Azerbaijan in terms of economic cooperation, Bayramov stressed that increasing the intensity of reciprocal visits at the state level is important in terms of boosting further existing relations.

Bayramov briefed the Korean official that as a result of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity. He added that as a result, the realities in the region created favorable conditions for the development of new transport links.

The participants were informed about the infrastructure projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan in the development of East-West, North-South international transport corridors. In addition, attention was drawn to the large-scale reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

In turn, Chong Soo Park noted with satisfaction the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, during which the main priority issues of further cooperation were discussed. He expressed confidence that this would give impetus to a new stage of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the expansion of cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

On November 22, the Korean official and President Aliyev discussed further opportunities for Azerbaijani-Korean cooperation, including the rehabilitation of liberated Karabakh.

The presentation of the work to be done in Azerbaijan’s lands will be held in Korea in the coming days, with the aim to involve Korean companies in the reconstruction of the liberated lands.

Azerbaijan and Korea are cooperating in various fields. Thus, Korean companies successfully operate in various economic fields in Azerbaijan. Korean companies played a role in the modern architectural image of Baku as well as in the implementation of major industrial infrastructure projects.

It should be also noted that Korea’s new northern policy covered 14 countries and Azerbaijan was the westernmost country among them.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $157.5 million during the first nine months of 2021.

