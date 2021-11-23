By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has dismissed as false Armenian media reports on Azerbaijani truce violation in Kalbajar region, Trend has reported, quoting the Defence Ministry.

The information spread by the Armenian press that the Armenian soldier was allegedly wounded as a result of shelling of the Azerbaijani army units stationed in the direction of Kalbajar region, the report added.

"No shout-out took place in the mentioned direction," the report said.

In 2021, the worst escalation of tension was registered between Azerbaijan and Armenia in mid-November.

Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to meet in Brussels in December within the framework of the upcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership countries.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan had agreed on the meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan.

"The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts," she said.

She recalled that President Aliyev had repeatedly voiced on international platforms Azerbaijan's position in the context of the post-war realities.

"We believe that the Brussels summit and the meeting to be held within its framework will create additional opportunities," Abdullayeva noted.

Baku and Yerevan signed a ceasefire deal through Russia's mediation on November 10, 2020, to bring an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

