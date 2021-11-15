By Laman Ismayilova

The Ecology Ministry warns that strong Khazri wind and low temperature can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature will drop by 4-7 °C compared to the previous days.

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 16. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku will be +7 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg, while elative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

The weather is expected to be rainy in the country's region.

Snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +30-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-2 C at night and +4-8 C in the daytime.

