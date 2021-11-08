By Trend

Turkey shares Azerbaijan's Victory joy, Mustafa Shentop, chairman of Turkish Great National Assembly (Parliament) said in his congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova on occasion of Victory Day (commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war), Trend reports.

“On behalf of the Turkish people and on my own behalf, I congratulate the friendly and fraternal Azerbaijani people on Victory Day. We share the joy of Victory with Azerbaijan, relations with which are based on the principle "One nation - two states", Shentop noted.

Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, put an end to the 30-year occupation of its lands in 44 days, he wrote.

"As a result, on November 8, 2020, Shusha, which is of great importance for all of us, was liberated from occupation. The trilateral statement signed on November 9 [between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders] marked the victory achieved by Azerbaijan on the battlefield. May the Almighty rest the souls of our heroes who became martyrs during the second Karabakh war. We honor their memory," added the chairman.

