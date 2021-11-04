By Trend

The image of an influential politician in the world and the leadership qualities of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev became the determining factors when choosing a venue for the Global Forum, US analyst, writer, and columnist Paul Goble told Day.Az, Trend reports.

Goble said that taking into account Azerbaijan’s growing prestige in the international arena, the leading place, and the role of the country in resolving international issues, the choice was made in favor of Baku.

“The prestige of the 8th Global Baku Forum is growing not only in the region but throughout the world,” the US analyst added.

“The COVID-19 situation in the world is gradually improving, however, as we have witnessed earlier, positive trends may be reversed,” Goble said.

The analyst said that the opening ceremony of the 8th Global Baku Forum, on the one hand, stipulates that the world is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the other hand, the forum is important from the point of view of ensuring the life safety of people worldwide,” Goble added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

---

