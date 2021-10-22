Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a new rehearsal building of the National Gymnastics Arena, Azertag reported on October 22, Azertag reported on October 22.

On the same day, President Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku, Azertag said.

the story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz