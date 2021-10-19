By Trend

The “news" spread on social networks on behalf of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education, regarding the closure of schools, is misinformation, Jasarat Valehov, head of the ministry’s public relations sector, said on Facebook, Trend reports on Oct.19.

Valehov made the remark commenting on the information about the alleged full transition of schools in the country to online lessons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disseminated in social networks on behalf of the ministry.

Full-time education in grades I-IV resumed in the Azerbaijani schools from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

