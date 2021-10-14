By Vafa Ismayilova

The remains of an Azerbaijani serviceman who was listed as missing in last year's 44-day war with Armenia have been found liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut settlement, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov has said.

As a result of search operations conducted with the participation of Russian peacekeepers, ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) officials, Azerbaijan and Armenian representatives, along with the Azerbaijani serviceman's remains, the remains of two Armenian soldiers were also found and handed over back to the opposite side, he added.

The search for the remains of six Azerbaijani servicemen, who are listed as missing in the 44-day war, continues.

In an official statement on October 13, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office identified the Azerbaijani serviceman, whose remains were found in Hadrut, as warrant officer Ikhtiyar Aliyev.

"Tomorrow (on Oct. 13), the transfer of the remains to members of his family will be ensured," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that 2,907 Azerbaijani servicemen were martyred, seven are still missing as a result of the second Karabakh war.

It should be noted that 94 civilians who were killed as the result of Armenian crimes during the war were given the status of martyrs.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military.

In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation that lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz