By Laman Ismayilova

After a long break, schools have finally re-opened in Azerbaijan and the first lesson in all classes of the country will be devoted to the topic "Karabakh is Azerbaijan".

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has introduced a new school subject on Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The new subject will be taught from the 2021/2022 academic year in all secondary schools.

It will be taught once a week for all ninth-graders in the Azerbaijani language, regardless of educational language.

The full-time offline education was restored in schools for students of first-fourth grades on September 22. The education for students of the fifth-11th grades and at universities will resume on September 29.

On September 7, President Ilham Aliyev described national values and patriotic spirit as the basis for the education of the Azerbaijani youth.

“Azerbaijani values, our national values are the main principle for us, and the young generation must be educated in this spirit, in the national spirit, in the spirit of patriotism,” the head of state said.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

Earlier, kindergartens, schools, and universities were shut down in Azerbaijan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the closure of educational institutions, the Education Ministry introduced virtual lessons for school and university students.

In addition, a number of online projects were initiated to help homeschooling, including the Lesson Time TV programs broadcasted on ARB Gunesh and Madaniyyat TV channels.

The TV lessons covered all classes, and short explanations of the lesson topic and assignments were provided as well.

Moreover, the "Virtual School" project was launched within cooperation between the Education Ministry and Microsoft.

Furthermore, the Education Ministry partially resumed lessons in educational institutions in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Shaki and in the Absheron Peninsula.

Now educational institutions re-open their doors to students. The full-time classes in Azerbaijan started a week later so that more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus during the additional week.

In the new academic year, 1,589,829 people are expected to study in secondary schools.

Nearly 158,608 people will go to the first grade, 132,881 people will study in the 9th grade, 91,538 people in the 11th grade.

The preschool groups of secondary schools provide education for 117,176 children.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz