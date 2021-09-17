By Trend

Russia calls for the early launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation along its entire length, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"We are closely monitoring the situation on certain sections of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian proposals in this regard have been submitted to both Baku and Yerevan. We expect a response soon to form a further course. At the same time, we will continue joint efforts with Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock transport and economic ties in the region,” she said.

---

