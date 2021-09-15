Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly built 110/35/10 kV “Buzovna-1” substation in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported on September 15.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the work done at the substation.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Buzovna-1” substation.

The head of state was also informed of the work done by Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company on the basis of the Smart Network Conception in the liberated territories.

