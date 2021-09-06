By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be cloudy in Baku on September 7. Rainy weather is expected in some parts of the Absheron peninsula at night. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +24-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, and +25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Thunderstorms are expected in some regions. Heavy rains are expected in some parts of the Greater Caucasus and the Lankaran-Astara regions. West wind will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +26-31 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, and +15-20 °C in the daytime.

---

