On September 4, Azerbaijani artillerymen, taking part in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in the Guards garrison of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", returned to Baku, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has reported.

İt should be noted that the Azerbaijani team was awarded the third place in the competition attended by artillerymen representing nine countries

The officer of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmadov Namig, won the "Best Coach" nomination, and the team led by warrant officer Orujov Elshad won the "Best Crew" nomination.

