By Vafa İsmayilova

The Azerbaijani tankmen have started the first competition in the Tank Biathlon contest in Russia, the Defence Ministry reported on August 25.

The contest is held as part of the International Army Games - 2021 in Moscow.

The Azerbaijani tankmen competed with the teams from Kazakhstan, Belarus and Serbia in the Individual Race stage of the contest.

The Azerbaijani team took second place in the group, destroying imaginary targets with accurate fire and covering a certain distance along the route, the report added.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Nizam Osmanov attended the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021 on August 24.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia, the Sea Cup competition in Iran, and the Masters of Artillery competition in Kazakhstan within the International Army Games – 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.

