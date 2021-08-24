By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has a rich and unique flora with over 4,500 different types of flowering plants. According to the total number of species, the flora of Azerbaijan is much richer than that of other South Caucasus republics.

Plant species in the republic make up 66 percent of the total number of plant species growing in the Caucasus.

There are 240 endemic plant species in the country. Endemic plants are species that are spread in a limited area and grow only in the local climate.

Although Azerbaijan is not very large in area, it is ahead of many other countries in terms of endemic plant species.

Below are some types of plants, that is trees and flowers found on the planet only in Azerbaijan.

Chestnut-leaved oak - belongs to the beech family. Chestnut-leaved oak is found only in Azerbaijan - in the forests of Talish (Talysh) and Ismayilli region. This type of wood has long been used in construction, in the manufacture of railway sleepers.

Lankaran rose (or Lankaran acacia) - It is widespread in Talish forests. Lankaran acacia has a decorative value, but it is also a good honey plant. It is also used by locals to dye fabrics. İt is used in folk medicine against cough.

Khari Bulbul - one of the brand identities of Karabakh and Shusha. It is a rare endemic species in Azerbaijan and the world. Khari Bulbul is distinguished by its special beauty. It belongs to the orchid family.

Caspian feather - a rare species whose range is declining. It grows only in Azerbaijan - in a few villages of Astara and Lankaran.

Eldar Pine (Pinus eldarica) - It grows naturally in the world only in Azerbaijan - on the right bank of the Gabirri River in Mount Eller Oyugu in Aghstafa region. In November 1910, a botanical reserve of 3,500 hectares was declared and protected in the Eldar pine area, the first protected area in the Caucasus.

Ironwood - It grows in Azerbaijan's southern region. It is one of the rare trees grown in the country. It is very interesting that a piece of this tree does not burn in fire or sink in water. It is impossible to nail it. Growing in the Talish forests, this tree lives for more than 200 years. Another miracle is that the branches of the tree merge as they rub against each other.

Due to its solid nature, ironwood is mainly used for telephone and electric poles, in the construction of bridges, and in the manufacture of some parts of machines and tools. Of course, this is not all. There are also many other rare plants growing in Azerbaijan that are in danger of extinction. Their names have been included in the Red Book.

