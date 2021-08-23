By Vafa İsmayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Nizam Osmanov is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021, the Defence Ministry reported on August 23.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia, the Sea Cup competition in Iran, and the Masters of Artillery competition in Kazakhstan within the International Army Games – 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.

